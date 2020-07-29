1/
Mark Mullins
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Mullins, 62
September 29, 1957 - July 20, 2020

Mark Mullins, 62 of Malvern, died July 21, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Visitation was held for family and friends on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Malvern followed by inurnment in the Malvern Cemetery.
Mark was born on Sept. 29, 1957, in Syracuse, Neb., the son of Jerry and Evelyn (Reschke) Mullins. Survived by wife Robin Mullins of Malvern; son Sean Mullins of Oakland; daughter Jennie Mullins of Randolph; granddaughter Kaylee Mullins of Randolph; and brothers, Steve (Laura) Mullins of Beatrice, Neb., Todd (Melinda) Mullins of Garwin and Brian (Melissa) Mullins of Battle Creek.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Malvern
208 East 4th Street
Malvern, IA 51551
712-624-8444
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved