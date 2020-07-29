Mark Mullins, 62

September 29, 1957 - July 20, 2020



Mark Mullins, 62 of Malvern, died July 21, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Visitation was held for family and friends on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Malvern followed by inurnment in the Malvern Cemetery.

Mark was born on Sept. 29, 1957, in Syracuse, Neb., the son of Jerry and Evelyn (Reschke) Mullins. Survived by wife Robin Mullins of Malvern; son Sean Mullins of Oakland; daughter Jennie Mullins of Randolph; granddaughter Kaylee Mullins of Randolph; and brothers, Steve (Laura) Mullins of Beatrice, Neb., Todd (Melinda) Mullins of Garwin and Brian (Melissa) Mullins of Battle Creek.

