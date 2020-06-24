Marlin McDaniel, 55

June 16, 1964 - June 13, 2020



Marlin McDaniel, 55 of Pacific Junction, died at his home on June 13, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Loess Hills Funeral Home – Glenwood.

Marlin was born on June 16, 1964 in Nebraska City, Neb., the son of David and Nancy (Smalley) McDaniel. Survived by his wife Teresa; and children, Michael, Christopher, Aaron, Colton and Ashlee.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store