Marsha Teri (Kay) Fritz, 64 of Glenwood, died Jan. 13, 2019, at Glen Haven Home in Glenwood. She was born June 4, 1954, in Council Bluffs, to Ervin and Darlene (Hansen) Kay.

Survivors include her children, Aimee Fritz and Erik Fritz both of Glenwood, and sisters-in-law, Teri Fritz and Sheri McVey of Glenwood.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola, with visitation and lunch to follow.

Interment will held at a later date.

Meorials may be directed to the family.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019

