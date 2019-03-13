Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha (Jessen) Blasi. View Sign

Martha Blasi passed away at age 92 on March 2, 2019, at Goldenrod Manor in Clarinda. Services were held on Tuesday, March 12 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Clarinda with a luncheon following burial at the Clarinda Cemetery.

On Oct. 3, 1926, Martha Jessen was born in Wellman, to Peter John Jessen and Bertha Kathryn Elizabeth Blum Jessen. She was baptized on Oct. 24, 1926, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wellman. Martha grew up on a farm with eight brothers and sisters. She thought of herself as "mother's helper."

Martha was confirmed May 12, 1940, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ottumwa. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 27:1. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1944 and attended Parsons College in Fairfield for two summer sessions. She taught at a rural school, Pleasant Knoll, in Pulaski for two years. Later, she worked at the Ottumwa Telephone Company as an operator.

On Oct. 1, 1946, Martha married Jerald Blasi, also from Pulaski. They resided in Petersburg, Va., where Martha worked at the local phone company while Jerald served as an army medic. Upon his discharge from the service, they moved back to Iowa.

Jerald and Martha moved to Clarinda in 1962, where they raised four daughters. Martha was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Clarinda. She held offices in the LWML. She enjoyed sewing for world relief, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and singing in the choir. She made it a priority to attend various Bible study groups. Volunteer work also took up a lot of her time. She delivered meals, worked on the hospital auxiliary, and helped at the Glenn Miller Museum.

Her faith and community were very important to her, but the welfare of her family was always on her mind. Martha was most at home in her kitchen, where she loved to cook. She lost her husband Jerald in 2009 after sixty-two years of marriage, but she continued to enjoy her family and friends.

She resided at Goldenrod Manor for the past ten years, where she participated in all of the activities that were offered. She particularly enjoyed Bingo and Kathy's Klass (current events). She always welcomed visitors and particularly enjoyed family visits.

Martha is survived by her daughters: Cheryl (Donald) Vincent of Omaha; Donna (Richard) Whitehead of Center Point; Janice (Royce) Duncan of Maryville, Mo.; and Kelly (Phil) Lasher of Erie, Pa.; as well as nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition, four sisters survive: Elsie Wagler of Cody, Wyo.; Gwen (Earl) Foster of Huntsville, Texas; Evelyn (Robert) Wells of Ville De Oro, Texas; and Shirley (Robert) Schmidt of Mundelein, Ill. Martha is also survived by sisters-in-law Dorothy Jessen, Beverly Blasi and Jeanie Blasi; brothers-in-law Dwight Blasi and Wayne Norton; also nieces, nephews, cousins and her Goldenrod family.

Preceding Martha in death were three bothers: Ronnie, Richard, and Harold Jessen; also one sister, Sharon Norton.

Martha will be remembered for her selfless devotion to her family, her church, and her community. Her love and inspiration will live on through her family. May God grant comfort and peace to all those who mourn her passing. Martha Blasi passed away at age 92 on March 2, 2019, at Goldenrod Manor in Clarinda. Services were held on Tuesday, March 12 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Clarinda with a luncheon following burial at the Clarinda Cemetery.On Oct. 3, 1926, Martha Jessen was born in Wellman, to Peter John Jessen and Bertha Kathryn Elizabeth Blum Jessen. She was baptized on Oct. 24, 1926, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wellman. Martha grew up on a farm with eight brothers and sisters. She thought of herself as "mother's helper."Martha was confirmed May 12, 1940, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ottumwa. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 27:1. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1944 and attended Parsons College in Fairfield for two summer sessions. She taught at a rural school, Pleasant Knoll, in Pulaski for two years. Later, she worked at the Ottumwa Telephone Company as an operator.On Oct. 1, 1946, Martha married Jerald Blasi, also from Pulaski. They resided in Petersburg, Va., where Martha worked at the local phone company while Jerald served as an army medic. Upon his discharge from the service, they moved back to Iowa.Jerald and Martha moved to Clarinda in 1962, where they raised four daughters. Martha was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Clarinda. She held offices in the LWML. She enjoyed sewing for world relief, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and singing in the choir. She made it a priority to attend various Bible study groups. Volunteer work also took up a lot of her time. She delivered meals, worked on the hospital auxiliary, and helped at the Glenn Miller Museum.Her faith and community were very important to her, but the welfare of her family was always on her mind. Martha was most at home in her kitchen, where she loved to cook. She lost her husband Jerald in 2009 after sixty-two years of marriage, but she continued to enjoy her family and friends.She resided at Goldenrod Manor for the past ten years, where she participated in all of the activities that were offered. She particularly enjoyed Bingo and Kathy's Klass (current events). She always welcomed visitors and particularly enjoyed family visits.Martha is survived by her daughters: Cheryl (Donald) Vincent of Omaha; Donna (Richard) Whitehead of Center Point; Janice (Royce) Duncan of Maryville, Mo.; and Kelly (Phil) Lasher of Erie, Pa.; as well as nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition, four sisters survive: Elsie Wagler of Cody, Wyo.; Gwen (Earl) Foster of Huntsville, Texas; Evelyn (Robert) Wells of Ville De Oro, Texas; and Shirley (Robert) Schmidt of Mundelein, Ill. Martha is also survived by sisters-in-law Dorothy Jessen, Beverly Blasi and Jeanie Blasi; brothers-in-law Dwight Blasi and Wayne Norton; also nieces, nephews, cousins and her Goldenrod family.Preceding Martha in death were three bothers: Ronnie, Richard, and Harold Jessen; also one sister, Sharon Norton.Martha will be remembered for her selfless devotion to her family, her church, and her community. Her love and inspiration will live on through her family. May God grant comfort and peace to all those who mourn her passing. Funeral Home Ritchie Funeral Homes

222 East Washington Street

Clarinda , IA 51632

712-542-3637 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Opinion-Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close