Mary E. M. Quandt, 99
December 9, 1920 - August 11, 2020
Mary Ellen Moreland Quandt, 99, of Audubon died Aug. 11, 2020, in Audubon.
An open visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 21 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The family may not be present during the open visitation. There will be a Private Family Funeral Service held at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Inurnment will be in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon at a later time.
Quandt was preceded in death by her husbands, Lawrence "Ted" D. Moreland and Reverend Harvey G. Quandt. She is survived by her children: Paul Moreland of West Des Moines; David and wife Catherine Moreland of Smithsburg, Md.; Jane Ann Wyckoff of Cedar Falls; Rosalee and husband Keith Christiansen of Blair, Neb; and Mark Moreland of Dallesport, Wash.; son-in-law, Stephen May of Audubon; 21 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the First United Methodist Church in Audubon.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26, 2020.