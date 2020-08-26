Mary F. Sowers, 84

January 7, 1936 - March 16, 2020



Mary "Frances" Sowers, 84, of Henderson, passed away at Arlington Place, Red Oak, on March 16, 2020.

Mary Frances Sowers was born at home in Emerson on Jan. 7, 1936, to Edward and Minnie (Good) Elkins.

She is survived by her husband Donald of Henderson; son Alan Sowers and wife Paige of Dallas Center; daughter Sally Shearer and husband Stan of Glenwood; son Paul Sowers of Henderson; brothers Arthur "Bud" Elkins and wife Bonnie of Emerson; Keith Elkins and wife Sandra of San Angelo, Texas and sister Rose Stogsdill of Henderson, Nev.; and brother-in-law Bryan Sowers of Henderson.

A celebration of life visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Henderson Community Building in Henderson. Memorials may be directed to the Wesley Chapel Church in Mills County.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel of Red Oak is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store