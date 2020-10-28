1/1
Mary J. Grudle
1932 - 2020
Mary J. Grudle, 87
July 29, 1932- October 20, 2020

Mary J. Grudle, age 87, of Mineola, passed away at her home on Oct. 20, 2020. Mary was born July 29, 1932, in Ames to the late Ward D. and Lucy E. (Petersen) Reineke.
She was a graduate of Oakland High with the Class of 1950, and was also a graduate of Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing in 1953.
She was united in marriage to Carol C. Grudle on Nov. 21, 1952, and to this union, five children were born. Mary worked as a registered nurse at Mercy Alegent, CHI Hospital for 28 plus years. She later received her BS from Bellevue University in 1998. Mary was a devoted member to the Lutheran Church and Lutheran Womens Mission, and was active in preparing funeral luncheons at Faith Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs. She enjoyed being a 4-H Jolly Junior Leader, and was active in her retired nursing activities.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Carol in 1992; sisters Margaret Patricia and Marie Ellen. Survivors include her children, sons Wayne (Diane) Grudle, of Crescent, Bob Grudle, of Malvern; daughters Yvonne (Gary) Saucerman, of Bremerton, Wash., Toni (Mark) Kreis, of Shawnee, Kan.; son David (Shelley) Grudle, of Glenwood; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister Ann Chale, of Fargo, N.D.
Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Maher Funeral Home. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband Carol, in Plumer Settlement Cemetery. Memorials to Mohms Place, 1435 No. 15th Street, Council Bluffs.
Maher Funeral Home

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Maher-Livingston Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Maher-Livingston Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maher-Livingston Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
(712) 328-1144
October 23, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Mary's family. I enjoyed working with her at Mercy for many years .
Sharon Kramer
October 23, 2020
I am glad she is at peace and she was one heck of a card player. She always could make me smile. I will miss her.
Richard Andrews
