Mary L. Stonerook, 79, Plattsmouth, Neb., died May 2, 2019, at The Waterford at Woodbridge in Plattsmouth. Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood with burial in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Mary was born on Nov. 28, 1939, in Omaha, the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Ferrell) Barnhouse. She is survived by children, Beverly Aldridge of Lincoln, Neb., Michelle Bennett of Glenwood, Donna Chavez of Omaha, David Stonerook of Omaha, Patricia Rogers of Omaha and Tammy Stonerook of Ralston, Neb.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on May 8, 2019