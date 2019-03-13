Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Mercedes (Wertz-Duffy) Jonassen. View Sign

Mary Mercedes Jonassen (Wertz-Duffy) was born in Bartlett on June 22, 1922, to Jay and Maggie Wertz. Mary had one brother J.W. and wife Verna Wertz who are both deceased. J.W. and Verna had three children, John, Julie and Mark. Upon graduating from high school, Mary entered the military's nursing school program. She was stationed at Bremerton, Wash., where she met and married Jim Duffy of Everett, Wash. Divorced in 1972, she continued her nursing career. In 1974 she met Arthur Jonassen when they both worked at the Monroe Reformatory, Arthur as a prison guard and Mary as an RN. They were married May 8, 1975.

Arthur and Mary lived in Everett for a time before moving to Grayland, Wash. where they owned a cranberry bog purchased from Arthur's mother. They enjoyed their time there while Mary cared for her mother Maggie until her passing.

A few years later Arthur and Mary moved to Yakima, Wash. where they lived until Arthur's passing in 2014. While there, Arthur and Mary enjoyed taking Norwegian classes and took several trips to Norway and England. They very much enjoyed road trips and sight-seeing. They also loved their little dogs.

Mary resided at Meadows Place Assisted Living in Ellensburg, Wash. from October 2016 until her passing on March 1, 2019. Mary enjoyed her time there very much, socializing with the other residents and also enjoyed watching football in her little apartment. Her dog Cindy (Cinderella) was a rescue chihuahua they took in while living in Yakima and went to live with Mary at Meadows Place. Cindy was a loyal little companion right up to the end of Mary's life. Cindy was rescued again by very loving people in Cle Elum, Wash. and is doing very well.

Mary leaves behind two daughters, Mary Frances Pastori (Duffy) from Eureka, Calif. and Emily Jane Duffy from Monroe, Wash.; step-children Kristine Richmond (Jonassen, deceased 2004); Glen and Joyce Jonassen of Auburn, Wash.; Susan and Bob Teem of Roslyn, Wash.; and Marcie Lynn and Randy Judkins of Kent, Wash.; 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. From her brother JW, she leaves behind nephew Mark and niece Julie Cherica. She and Julie kept a close relationship.

Mary was very close to her grand-daughter Sarah Hering and step-daughter Susan Teem who were devoted to her care and well being since Arthur's passing. Mary will be missed by them very deeply.

Mary had many friends who touched her life through the years. Closest of these were her next door neighbors Ben and Alice Torres of Yakima. They looked after Mary after Arthur's passing along with Sarah and Susan until she moved to Ellensburg. Vicky and Jim Poppiti of Gettysburgh, Penn. who were previous neighbors in Yakima who they never lost touch with.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local Humane Society or to the Jennie Edmundson Hospital School of Nursing Scholarship Fund at 933 E. Pierce Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019

