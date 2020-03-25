Mary Sowers, 84

January 7, 1936 - March 16, 2020



Mary "Frances" Sowers, 84, of Henderson, died at Arlington Place, Red Oak on March 16, 2020.

Mary Frances Sowers was born in Emerson on Jan. 7, 1936, to Edward and Minnie (Good) Elkins.

She is survived by her loving husband Donald of Henderson; son Alan Sowers and wife Paige of Dallas Center; daughter Sally Shearer and husband Stan of Glenwood; son Paul Sowers and special friend Cindy Murray of Henderson; brothers Arthur "Bud" Elkins and wife Bonnie of Emerson; Keith Elkins and wife Sandra of San Angelo, Texas and sister Rose Stogsdill of Henderson, Nev.; and brother-in-law Bryan Sowers of Henderson.

There was a private family service on Friday, March 20, 2020. A memorial service will be at a later date for the family and friends to gather to celebrate the life and memories of Frances. Memorials may be directed to the Wesley Chapel Church in Mills County.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel of Red Oak, Iowa in charge of arrangements.