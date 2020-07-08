1/1
Mekina Katherine Harris
1987 - 2020
Mekina K. Harris, 32
September 16, 1987 - July 2, 2020

Mekina Katherine Harris, 32, of Glenwood passed away on July 2, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mekina was born in Houston, Texas on Sept. 16, 1987, to Kevin and Lori (Rainey) Harris. She was a 2006 graduate of Glenwood High School. She then went on to Paul Mitchell Cosmetology School in Houston.
Mekina was truly one of a kind. She touched so many lives with her humor, infectious smile and genuine love for others. She loved to make others laugh with her ornery personality and amazing impersonations. She pushed people out of their comfort zone and always encouraged them to be their best self.
Mekina is survived by her parents, Kevin and Lori Harris; sisters, Meagin Wallis and her husband Troy, Paulina Rodenburg and her husband, Scott, Mallory Carver and Coty Vallier; brother, Chase Harris; grandma Fran Rainey, grandparents Bill and Joanne Harris; nieces and nephews as well as other relatives and too many friends to count.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather William Rainey, niece Mila Rodenburg, uncle Kurt Harris, and cousin Joel Smith.
Her Celebration of Life will be on Friday, July 10 at 6 p.m. at East Liberty Church, 30718 Hutchings Avenue, Malvern, IA, 51551.
Loess Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
