Melvin Charles Havener
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin C. Havener, 84
March 7, 1936 - May 28, 2020

Melvin Charles Havener, 84 of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Glenwood, died at his home in Florida. He was born on March 7, 1936, in Council Bluffs to Gilbert and Eva (Whiteaker) Havener.
Survivors include his wife Waneta Havener of Fort Myers, Fla., twin daughters Laura and Luana (Bruce) Havener of Australia; previous spouse, Shirley Havener and their son Charles (Lauren) Havener of Virginia; and sister Irene Schoening of Glenwood.
Visitation is Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary. Services are Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Peterson Mortuary.
Interment with Military Honors is in the Glenwood Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Peterson Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Service
10:00 AM
Peterson Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Mortuary
212 South Locust Street
Glenwood, IA 51534
712-527-4805
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved