Melvin C. Havener, 84

March 7, 1936 - May 28, 2020



Melvin Charles Havener, 84 of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Glenwood, died at his home in Florida. He was born on March 7, 1936, in Council Bluffs to Gilbert and Eva (Whiteaker) Havener.

Survivors include his wife Waneta Havener of Fort Myers, Fla., twin daughters Laura and Luana (Bruce) Havener of Australia; previous spouse, Shirley Havener and their son Charles (Lauren) Havener of Virginia; and sister Irene Schoening of Glenwood.

Visitation is Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary. Services are Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Peterson Mortuary.

Interment with Military Honors is in the Glenwood Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been established.

