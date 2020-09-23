Melvin E. Leu, 79

December 22, 1940 - September 15, 2020



Melvin Edwin Leu, 79 of Malvern, died Sept. 15, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs. Funeral service was held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the East Liberty Cemetery, rural Malvern followed by military honors and burial in the East Liberty Cemetery. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Malvern entrusted with the arrangements.

Melvin was born on Dec. 22, 1940, near Hastings, the son of Edwin and Alma (Miller) Leu.

Melvin is survived by his wife Myrna Leu of Malvern; children, Mike Leu (Amber Teachout) of Trimont, Minn., Michelle (Chris) Morris of Glenwood, Melissa (Brady) Smith of Emerson, Melanie (Scott) Babcock of Elkhorn, Neb., and Marcus Leu (Frida Guerreo) of Malvern; siblings, Phyllis (Bob) Beck of Des Moines, Byron (Janet) Leu of Ottumwa, and Kathy (Dave) Wiemer of Mound, Minn.

