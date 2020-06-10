Melvin Havener
1936 - 2020
Melvin Havener, 84
March 7, 1936 - May 28, 2020

Melvin Havener, 84 of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Glenwood, died May 28, 2020 in Fort Myers.
Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020, at 5 to 7 p.m. and services are Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m., both at Peterson Mortuary.
Interment is in the Glenwood Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.
