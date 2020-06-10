Or Copy this URL to Share

Melvin Havener, 84

March 7, 1936 - May 28, 2020



Melvin Havener, 84 of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Glenwood, died May 28, 2020 in Fort Myers.

Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020, at 5 to 7 p.m. and services are Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m., both at Peterson Mortuary.

Interment is in the Glenwood Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been established.



