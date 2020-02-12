Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merle Edward Brown. View Sign Service Information Peterson Mortuary 212 South Locust Street Glenwood , IA 51534 (712)-527-4805 Send Flowers Obituary

Merle E. Brown, 86

July 27, 1933 – February 4, 2020



Merle Edward Brown, 86 of Glenwood, passed away Feb. 4, 2020. He was born July 27, 1933, in Council Bluffs to Paul and Viola (Gittens) Brown. Merle was raised in Council Bluffs and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. Merle was united in marriage to Pearl Ann Dinovo on Sept. 6, 1954.

Merle served in the Army National Guard for 12 years. He was employed as a Council Bluffs police officer for 13 years and was the first K-9 officer in the department. Merle served as Mills County Sherriff for seven years. He was a faithful member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

His family shared that Merle could fix any and everything, was a prankster and enjoyed yodeling as well as playing the harmonica. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Preceding Merle in passing were his parents, wife Pearl, sisters Phillis, Delores, Beverly, Donna and brother Dennis. Survivors include his children Marilyn Brown (Bob) McBride of New Jersey; Steve (Mickey) Brown of Virginia; Danny (Connie) Brown of Glenwood; Kevin (Nikki) Brown of Oklahoma; Rick (Sandy) Brown of Bellevue, Neb.; children of the heart Vicky (Bill) Roux of Council Bluffs; Jeff (Robin) Kern of Crescent; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters Gloria Heistand of Council Bluffs; Judy (Gene) Hansen of Walnut; numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends.

Wake service was Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, visitation following at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Services were Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery, Council Bluffs.

Memorials may be directed to Holy Rosary Church. Peterson Mortuary was in charge of services.

Merle E. Brown, 86July 27, 1933 – February 4, 2020Merle Edward Brown, 86 of Glenwood, passed away Feb. 4, 2020. He was born July 27, 1933, in Council Bluffs to Paul and Viola (Gittens) Brown. Merle was raised in Council Bluffs and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. Merle was united in marriage to Pearl Ann Dinovo on Sept. 6, 1954.Merle served in the Army National Guard for 12 years. He was employed as a Council Bluffs police officer for 13 years and was the first K-9 officer in the department. Merle served as Mills County Sherriff for seven years. He was a faithful member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.His family shared that Merle could fix any and everything, was a prankster and enjoyed yodeling as well as playing the harmonica. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.Preceding Merle in passing were his parents, wife Pearl, sisters Phillis, Delores, Beverly, Donna and brother Dennis. Survivors include his children Marilyn Brown (Bob) McBride of New Jersey; Steve (Mickey) Brown of Virginia; Danny (Connie) Brown of Glenwood; Kevin (Nikki) Brown of Oklahoma; Rick (Sandy) Brown of Bellevue, Neb.; children of the heart Vicky (Bill) Roux of Council Bluffs; Jeff (Robin) Kern of Crescent; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters Gloria Heistand of Council Bluffs; Judy (Gene) Hansen of Walnut; numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends.Wake service was Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, visitation following at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.Services were Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery, Council Bluffs.Memorials may be directed to Holy Rosary Church. Peterson Mortuary was in charge of services. Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Opinion-Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close