Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Earl Brodie. View Sign Service Information Peterson Mortuary 212 South Locust Street Glenwood , IA 51534 (712)-527-4805 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael E. Brodie, 65

December 14, 1954 - May 14, 2020



Michael Earl Brodie, 65, of Glenwood passed away May 14, 2020, in Omaha. He was born Dec. 14, 1954, in Des Moines, to Dale Steven and Phyllis Louise (Thomas) Brodie. The family moved to Omaha.

Mike was united in marriage to Kelly Jeanne Shreve on Aug. 5, 1978, in Ames. To this union their daughter Emily was born. During the early years of marriage the family moved to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands then returned to Des Moines and later to Sacramento, Calif. where Mike was a Social Service Coordinator. His family then moved to Glenwood in 2003.

Mike loved spending time with his family and teaching his many talents including his love of music, art, history and cooking to his daughter and grandkids. On any given day you might find him on his tractor with one of the grandkids, in the garden with Kelly, at the family room table explaining art techniques to his granddaughters, in the kitchen teaching a grandkid how to make his signature pizza or out in the yard playing catch with his grandsons. He especially loved his world travels with Kelly and all of their adventures in Europe.

Preceding Mike in passing were his parents. Survivors include his wife Kelly Brodie, daughter Emily Brodie (Nic Carnes), grandchildren Kaitlyn Carnes, Chris Carnes, Sophia Carnes, Isabelle Carnes, Nolan Carnes and Brodie Carnes all of Glenwood; siblings Sharon, Butch and Lynn; in-laws Sterling and Ruth Shreve; Denny and Karen Thiel; extended relative and friends.

Michael received a life saving liver transplant in 2009 and the family would like to encourage others to be organ donors.

Memorials may be directed to Donate Life.

No services are planned, interment to be held at a later date.

Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services. Michael E. Brodie, 65December 14, 1954 - May 14, 2020Michael Earl Brodie, 65, of Glenwood passed away May 14, 2020, in Omaha. He was born Dec. 14, 1954, in Des Moines, to Dale Steven and Phyllis Louise (Thomas) Brodie. The family moved to Omaha.Mike was united in marriage to Kelly Jeanne Shreve on Aug. 5, 1978, in Ames. To this union their daughter Emily was born. During the early years of marriage the family moved to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands then returned to Des Moines and later to Sacramento, Calif. where Mike was a Social Service Coordinator. His family then moved to Glenwood in 2003.Mike loved spending time with his family and teaching his many talents including his love of music, art, history and cooking to his daughter and grandkids. On any given day you might find him on his tractor with one of the grandkids, in the garden with Kelly, at the family room table explaining art techniques to his granddaughters, in the kitchen teaching a grandkid how to make his signature pizza or out in the yard playing catch with his grandsons. He especially loved his world travels with Kelly and all of their adventures in Europe.Preceding Mike in passing were his parents. Survivors include his wife Kelly Brodie, daughter Emily Brodie (Nic Carnes), grandchildren Kaitlyn Carnes, Chris Carnes, Sophia Carnes, Isabelle Carnes, Nolan Carnes and Brodie Carnes all of Glenwood; siblings Sharon, Butch and Lynn; in-laws Sterling and Ruth Shreve; Denny and Karen Thiel; extended relative and friends.Michael received a life saving liver transplant in 2009 and the family would like to encourage others to be organ donors.Memorials may be directed to Donate Life.No services are planned, interment to be held at a later date.Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services. Published in The Opinion-Tribune on May 20, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Opinion-Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close