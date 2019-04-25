Michael Scott Cooper, 63 of Pacific Junction, died April 19, 2019, in Omaha. He was born Nov. 9, 1955, in McCook, Neb. to Keith Regis and Delila Ruth (Thompsen) Cooper.
Survivors include his wife Rhonda Cooper of Glenwood; mother, Delila Cooper of Curtis, Neb.; siblings, Mark Cooper of Papillion, Neb.; Barbara (Dale) Grobe of Curtis, Neb.; and Susan (Roy) Roberts of Plattsmouth, Neb.
Visitation is Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary. Services are Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Peterson Mortuary.
Interment with military honors will be Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019