Michael W. Rupe
1945 - 2020
Michael W. Rupe, 75
April 11, 1945 - August 21, 2020

Michael W. Rupe, 75 of Glenwood, died Aug. 21, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the American Heart Association. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood in charge of arrangements.
Michael was born on April 11, 1945 in Birmingham, England, the son of Gerald and Eileen (Wallis) Rupe. He is survived by his wife, Lois Rupe of Glenwood; and sons, Michael T. Rupe of Glenwood and Nicholas J. Rupe of Grandview, Mo.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine
Glenwood, IA 51534
712-527-5241
