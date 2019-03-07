Norman Carroll Graham, 87, of Carson, and formerly of the Silver City area, died Feb. 27, 2019, at his home. Funeral services for both Norman and his wife Marjorie, were held Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Carson United Methodist Church with military honors and burial in the Carson Cemetery. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Carson in charge of arrangements.
Norman was born on Oct. 27, 1931, near Carson, the son of Robert Carroll and Pauline (Hartje) Graham. He is survived by daughter Laurie Schulte of Auburn, Neb. and son David Graham of Grundy Center.
Loess Hills Funeral & Cremation Center
420 S Oak St
Carson, IA 51525
(712) 484-2283
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019