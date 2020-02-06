Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Fay "Buzz" Duffy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norman F. Duffy, 87

April 18, 1932 – August 27, 2019



Norm was born on a farm in Lyons Township, Mills County in 1932, and moved to Glenwood with his family in 1945. He graduated from Glenwood High School in 1949 and served in the

Norm was known by his middle name, Fay, in his very early years, and was called "Buzz" by many in his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry L. and Amy L. Duffy of Modesto, Calif. His family loved him very much, and miss him greatly, among them his sisters Alma and Lois, his daughter Janice, son-in-law Joel, granddaughters Ellen and Clare, son Kevin, son Sean, daughter-in-law Misty, grandson Liam, his nieces Lori, Teri, Debbie, Dianne, and nephews Donald and Dan. Norm was lucky to be blessed with many great-nephews and nieces as well. He had many cousins on both his mother's and father's sides of the family who also loved him dearly.

Norm ("Buzz") was a kind, compassionate man who was loved by many people. He had great fun enjoying many of life's simple pleasures: horse races, playing bingo and the lottery, watching sports on television, reading, playing cards and engaging with people. He loved life and enjoyed jokes and kidding around. He was a wonderful brother, father, grandfather, uncle and cousin. He was also a friend to many people who took pleasure in his gentle and jovial nature.

Buzz was buried near his parents at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, California on Sept. 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life with his extended family and friends took place in October 2019 in Mountain View, Calif.

Buzz was spiritual in a private way, with a strong faith in God. He enjoyed reading The Daily Word.

A passage from The Daily Word on the day that he entered into Heaven seems especially appropriate regarding his outlook on life and gratitude for all that he had: "Life does not need to be difficult. Spirit's abundant supply of resources is at my disposal. I am open to receiving my soul's greatest hopes and dreams."

