Patricia Anne (Lincoln) Holmes was born Dec. 12, 1934, to Lawrence LeRoy and Olga Ilene (Hamilton) Lincoln in rural Mills County. She died Dec. 15, 2019 in Council Bluffs.
Survivors include her children Debra Ann (Holmes) Feller of Vista, Calif. and James "Jim" (Michelle) Holmes of Pacific Junction.
Visitation: Friday, December 20, 2019, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Peterson Mortuary, 212 S. Locust Street, Glenwood, Iowa.
Services were Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Peterson Mortuary. Interment was in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Red & Pat Holmes Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Dec. 25, 2019