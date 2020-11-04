Paul E. Downing, Sr., 94

April 14, 1926 - October 31, 2020



Paul E. Downing Sr., 94 of Glenwood, formerly of Omaha, died October 31, 2020 in Glenwood. He was born April 14, 1926 in Green City, Mo. to Charles and Evelyn (Sizemore) Downing.

Survivors include his son Paul Jr. and wife Mary Downing of Pacific Junction; daughters-in-law Mary Robb and LaVonne Ocker; and sister-in-law Rosalie Ocker Turner.

Services are Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary.

Interment is in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Bloom Senior Center in Glenwood.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store