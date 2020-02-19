Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Carlene (Langston) Kuhl. View Sign Service Information Peterson Mortuary 212 South Locust Street Glenwood , IA 51534 (712)-527-4805 Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis D. Kuhl, 92

January 3, 1928 - February 14, 2020



Phyllis Darlene (Langston) Kuhl, 92, of Pacific Junction passed away on Feb. 14, 2020. She was born Jan. 3, 1928, near Thurman to Lawrence Calvin Langston and Effie Mae (Freeman) Langston. She was the youngest of 12 children - nine girls and three boys.

Phyllis married Emory Monroe Kuhl on Aug. 25, 1950, in Osceola. To this union, three children were born. Emory and Phyllis had forty years of marriage together until he passed away in 1990. Together they worked hard on their farm to raise cattle, chickens, and plant crops. Early in their marriage, Phyllis worked as a teacher at various country schools in Mills and Fremont counties, and later worked at Place's Department Store in Glenwood for many years.

Preceding Phyllis in passing were her husband, Emory; great-granddaughter Kathryn Weber-Kuhl; eight sisters and three brothers. Survivors include two sons, Edwin (Vikki) Kuhl and Ervin Kuhl; one daughter, Patricia (Keith) Young; seven grandchildren, Donna (Shawn O'Brien) Kuhl, Danny (Candice Pierce) Kuhl, DeAnn Kuhl, Erin Kuhl, Kendra Kuhl, Alyssa Kuhl and Nicole Young; nine great-grandchildren, Taylor, Dezirae, Jacquelyn, Shayla, Chloe, Ethan, Maylee, Violet, and Aubree; one great-great-granddaughter, Brynlee; numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

Visitation is Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary. Services are Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Peterson Mortuary. Interment is in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Iowa Mennonite Disaster Service, 2905 305th Street, Parnell, Iowa 52325, or to the family. Phyllis D. Kuhl, 92January 3, 1928 - February 14, 2020Phyllis Darlene (Langston) Kuhl, 92, of Pacific Junction passed away on Feb. 14, 2020. She was born Jan. 3, 1928, near Thurman to Lawrence Calvin Langston and Effie Mae (Freeman) Langston. She was the youngest of 12 children - nine girls and three boys.Phyllis married Emory Monroe Kuhl on Aug. 25, 1950, in Osceola. To this union, three children were born. Emory and Phyllis had forty years of marriage together until he passed away in 1990. Together they worked hard on their farm to raise cattle, chickens, and plant crops. Early in their marriage, Phyllis worked as a teacher at various country schools in Mills and Fremont counties, and later worked at Place's Department Store in Glenwood for many years.Preceding Phyllis in passing were her husband, Emory; great-granddaughter Kathryn Weber-Kuhl; eight sisters and three brothers. Survivors include two sons, Edwin (Vikki) Kuhl and Ervin Kuhl; one daughter, Patricia (Keith) Young; seven grandchildren, Donna (Shawn O'Brien) Kuhl, Danny (Candice Pierce) Kuhl, DeAnn Kuhl, Erin Kuhl, Kendra Kuhl, Alyssa Kuhl and Nicole Young; nine great-grandchildren, Taylor, Dezirae, Jacquelyn, Shayla, Chloe, Ethan, Maylee, Violet, and Aubree; one great-great-granddaughter, Brynlee; numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.Visitation is Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary. Services are Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Peterson Mortuary. Interment is in the Glenwood Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Iowa Mennonite Disaster Service, 2905 305th Street, Parnell, Iowa 52325, or to the family. Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Opinion-Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close