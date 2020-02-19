Phyllis D. Kuhl, 92
January 3, 1928 - February 14, 2020
Phyllis Darlene (Langston) Kuhl, 92, of Pacific Junction passed away on Feb. 14, 2020. She was born Jan. 3, 1928, near Thurman to Lawrence Calvin Langston and Effie Mae (Freeman) Langston. She was the youngest of 12 children - nine girls and three boys.
Phyllis married Emory Monroe Kuhl on Aug. 25, 1950, in Osceola. To this union, three children were born. Emory and Phyllis had forty years of marriage together until he passed away in 1990. Together they worked hard on their farm to raise cattle, chickens, and plant crops. Early in their marriage, Phyllis worked as a teacher at various country schools in Mills and Fremont counties, and later worked at Place's Department Store in Glenwood for many years.
Preceding Phyllis in passing were her husband, Emory; great-granddaughter Kathryn Weber-Kuhl; eight sisters and three brothers. Survivors include two sons, Edwin (Vikki) Kuhl and Ervin Kuhl; one daughter, Patricia (Keith) Young; seven grandchildren, Donna (Shawn O'Brien) Kuhl, Danny (Candice Pierce) Kuhl, DeAnn Kuhl, Erin Kuhl, Kendra Kuhl, Alyssa Kuhl and Nicole Young; nine great-grandchildren, Taylor, Dezirae, Jacquelyn, Shayla, Chloe, Ethan, Maylee, Violet, and Aubree; one great-great-granddaughter, Brynlee; numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
Visitation is Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary. Services are Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Peterson Mortuary. Interment is in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Iowa Mennonite Disaster Service, 2905 305th Street, Parnell, Iowa 52325, or to the family.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020