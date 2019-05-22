Randers B. Strand, Jr., 82 of rural Glenwood, died May 13, 2019, in Council Bluffs. He was born March 14, 1937, in Glenwood, to Randers B. Strand, Sr. and Beulah (Clemensen) Strand.
Survivors include children James (Cheryl) Strand and Rita (Bill) Narron of Glenwood.
Services were Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Interment is in Martin Chapel Cemetery, Pacific Junction.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.
