Rena Irene (Krull) Mott
1931 - 2020
Rena I. Mott, 89
May 10, 1931 - July 20, 2020

Rena Irene (Krull) Mott, 89 of Bellevue, Neb., formerly of Malvern, died July 20, 2020. She was born May 10, 1931 in Grundy Center, to Harm Albert and Irene (Bleeker) Krull.
Survivors include her children Mary Woods of Stanton; Denise (Mike) Stevens of Malvern; Laura Jen (Herman) Caldwell of Mansfield, Ohio; LuAnn (Steve) Untiedt of Spokane, Wash.; David (Bev) Mott of Lakeside, Ariz.; sisters Harriett Bowen of Reinbeck; Dena (Warren) Lindaman of Wellsburg; Jane (Jack) Geer of Rockwell; and Mary Ann (Ernest) Norris of The Villages, Fla..
Services were Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary.
Interment, Malvern Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa.
Memorials may be made to the family.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.
