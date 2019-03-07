Reta M. (Farris) Bichel, 79 of Glenwood, died March 1, 2019, in Omaha. She was born Sept. 20, 1939, in Corning, to Fred Alphie-Dan and Opal Lorene (Chambers) Farris.
Survivors include her children, Robin (Craig) Brannin of Overland Park, Kan. and Ryan (Connie) Bichel of Glenwood; sister Reba and husband Roger Jantz of Lincoln, Neb.
Visitation is Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary. Services are Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Peterson Mortuary.
Interment is in the Mineola Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Josie Harper Hospice House or Glenwood Public Library.
Peterson Mortuary
212 South Locust Street
Glenwood, IA 51534
712-527-4805
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019