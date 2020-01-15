Retha Joyce (Foster) McGinnis, 87 of Glenwood, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, in Glenwood. She was born Feb. 7, 1932, in Bartlett, to Arthur Earl and Jessie Violet (Isom) Foster. Retha was raised around the Tabor area where she graduated from high school. She attended college at Northwest Missouri State where she earned her degree in education.
Retha was united in marriage to Charles Keith McGinnis on Dec. 19, 1954, in Tabor. To this union three children were born, Diane, Teresa and Chuck. Retha taught at the Glenwood Community High School until her retirement. Some of her favorite enjoyments were golfing, playing bridge, investing and watching sports. She was an avid reader and loved being with her family and friends.
Preceding Retha in passing were her parents, husband Keith; sisters Elaine and Lila. Survivors include children Diane (Alan) Wilson of Tempe, Ariz.; Teresa (Tim) Briscoe of Westminster, Colo.; Chuck (Kim) McGinnis of Crete, Neb.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister Marcella (Newt) Heaton of Shenandoah; several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends.
Celebration of Life Service was Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Peterson Mortuary.
Interment in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Retha McGinnis Dollars for Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020