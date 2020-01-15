Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Retha Joyce (Foster) McGinnis. View Sign Service Information Peterson Mortuary 212 South Locust Street Glenwood , IA 51534 (712)-527-4805 Celebration of Life 10:30 PM Peterson Mortuary 212 South Locust Street Glenwood , IA 51534 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Retha Joyce (Foster) McGinnis, 87 of Glenwood, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, in Glenwood. She was born Feb. 7, 1932, in Bartlett, to Arthur Earl and Jessie Violet (Isom) Foster. Retha was raised around the Tabor area where she graduated from high school. She attended college at Northwest Missouri State where she earned her degree in education.

Retha was united in marriage to Charles Keith McGinnis on Dec. 19, 1954, in Tabor. To this union three children were born, Diane, Teresa and Chuck. Retha taught at the Glenwood Community High School until her retirement. Some of her favorite enjoyments were golfing, playing bridge, investing and watching sports. She was an avid reader and loved being with her family and friends.

Preceding Retha in passing were her parents, husband Keith; sisters Elaine and Lila. Survivors include children Diane (Alan) Wilson of Tempe, Ariz.; Teresa (Tim) Briscoe of Westminster, Colo.; Chuck (Kim) McGinnis of Crete, Neb.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister Marcella (Newt) Heaton of Shenandoah; several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends.

Celebration of Life Service was Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Peterson Mortuary.

Interment in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Retha McGinnis Dollars for Scholarship Fund.

Retha Joyce (Foster) McGinnis, 87 of Glenwood, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, in Glenwood. She was born Feb. 7, 1932, in Bartlett, to Arthur Earl and Jessie Violet (Isom) Foster. Retha was raised around the Tabor area where she graduated from high school. She attended college at Northwest Missouri State where she earned her degree in education.Retha was united in marriage to Charles Keith McGinnis on Dec. 19, 1954, in Tabor. To this union three children were born, Diane, Teresa and Chuck. Retha taught at the Glenwood Community High School until her retirement. Some of her favorite enjoyments were golfing, playing bridge, investing and watching sports. She was an avid reader and loved being with her family and friends.Preceding Retha in passing were her parents, husband Keith; sisters Elaine and Lila. Survivors include children Diane (Alan) Wilson of Tempe, Ariz.; Teresa (Tim) Briscoe of Westminster, Colo.; Chuck (Kim) McGinnis of Crete, Neb.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister Marcella (Newt) Heaton of Shenandoah; several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends.Celebration of Life Service was Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Peterson Mortuary.Interment in the Glenwood Cemetery.Memorials may be made to the Retha McGinnis Dollars for Scholarship Fund. Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Opinion-Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close