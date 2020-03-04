Richard "Dick" E. Davis, age 90, of Danbury, Wis., passed away on Jan. 6, 2020, at the Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake, Wis.
Dick was born on Nov. 19, 1929, in Malvern, to parents, Georgia (Deitchler) and Elmo Davis. He graduated from Glenwood High School in 1947. Dick went on to earn his master's degree in music from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.
On June 12, 1954, Dick was united in marriage to Elaine Rybacek.
Dick was a band director at Sandburg Junior High in Robbinsdale, Minn., for 35 years. He was also a longtime member of the Twin Cities Musicians Union. He enjoyed bird hunting, fishing and golfing.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Georgia and Elmo Davis.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elaine Davis; and daughter, Mary Beth Davis.
At Dick's request, a private family memorial service will be held.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020