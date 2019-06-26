Richard H. "Rick" Leet, 71 of Glenwood died at his home on June 19, 2019. He was born May 20, 1948, in Council Bluffs, to Richard L. and Beverlie Jeanne (Hayes) Leet.
Survivors include his wife Terry Leet of Glenwood, children Nathan (Nikki) Leet of Malvern, April (Scott) Maher of Foristel, Mo., Alicia (David) Kenoyer of Raleigh, N.C.
Celebration of Life Service is Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Glenwood.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Interment will be at a later date.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on June 26, 2019