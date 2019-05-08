Richard Kerres, 76, of Pacific Junction, died April 29, 2019, at Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital in Council Bluffs. Funeral service was held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood. Burial was held on Monday, May 6, 2019, in the Calvary Cemetery in Omaha. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood is in charge of arrangements.
Richard was born on Feb. 24, 1943, in Rock Island, Ill., the son of Felix and Mary (Kruse) Kerres. He is survived by wife Lynette Kerres of Pacific Junction; sons, Kevin Pfeiffer of Little Rock, Ark., Anthony Kerres, Patrick Kerres, Michael Kerres, and Christopher Kerres, all of the Omaha area and Johnny Love of Pacific Junction.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on May 8, 2019