Richard L. "Dick" Bolte
1938 - 2020
Richard "Dick" L. Bolte, 82
January 4, 1938 - May 22, 2020

Richard L. Bolte, 82, was born Jan. 4, 1938 near Atlantic, the seventh son of Otto and Lula (Rohr) Bolte. He passed away at Eastmont Towers in Lincoln, Neb., May 22, 2020. After tragically losing both parents as a youth, he was raised by his brother Harvey and wife Edna, who greatly influenced his life, along with his brother Kelly who sparked Dick's lifelong love of fishing. He met his wife Patricia (Lassen) Bolte at Iowa State University, and they were married April 25, 1959, at Vinton.
After graduating from Iowa State University in 1961, Richard worked for the USDA in the Iowa Farmers Home Administration locating in Independence, Waverly, and Storm Lake. In 1984 he came to Lincoln for Nebraska State FmHA and served as their head of Rural Development. After early "retirement" he pursued other jobs and interests, most recently serving on the Lower Platte South NRD board of directors.
Richard was known for his love of desserts, especially pies, and fishing – particularly in Canada with a group of Iowa FmHA friends. His biggest love though, was spending time and energy with his beloved grandchildren. Dick was very proud of learning to ski and learning to fly an airplane after the age of 50. Becoming a pilot was a lifelong goal brought to fruition by the first grandchild, Corbin, living in southwest Kansas.
In addition to his parents, Dick was also preceded in death by his brothers Harvey, Delmer, Clarence (Kelly), Albert, Irwin, and Glen.
Dick Bolte was the beloved husband of Patricia Bolte, Lincoln, and the much-loved father of Debra Bolte Redding (David) of Omaha, and son Lee Bolte, of Lincoln, Neb.. He was the cherished grandfather of Corbin Heald (Elizabeth) of Cleveland, Ohio, and Maryn Heald of Lincoln, Neb., all of whom survive to mourn his passing. Dick is also survived by great-grandson infant Isaac Wesley Heald of Cleveland, sisters-in-law Bonnie Bolte and Delores Bolte, both of Council Bluffs and several generations of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 12-6 p.m. on Friday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, Neb. 68510. Private family graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE 68510
(402) 488-0934
