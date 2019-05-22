Richard Lee "Dick" DeLashmutt, 77 of Omaha, formerly of Pacific Junction and Glenwood, died May 10, 2019. Dick was born March 13, 1942, in Council Bluffs, to William Clay and Naomi Faye (Vittitoe) DeLashmutt.
Survivors include his wife Melissa DeLashmutt of Omaha; children Alicia DeLashmutt (Gary Sincick) of Portland, Ore.; Diana DeLashmutt (Janett Wingett) of Camano Island, Wash.; Dr. Michael DeLashmutt (Julia) of Manhattan Island, N.Y.; Brayden and Cole DeLashmutt of Omaha; brother Tom DeLashmutt (Judy) of Glenwood and sister Connie Phelps of Omaha.
Celebration of Life was Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Holy Rosary Church.
Private Interment is in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Mills County Flood Victims.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on May 22, 2019