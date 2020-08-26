1/
Richard Primrose
1959 - 2020
Richard Primrose, 60
October 11, 1959 - April 9, 2020

Richard Primrose, 60, of Glenwood, formerly of Malvern, died April 9, 2020, at the Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Malvern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood in charge of arrangements. At the request of the family, please wear casual attire and observe CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks.
Richard was born Oct. 11, 1959, the son of Donald and Virginia (Chamberlain) Primrose. He is survived by his maternal aunt Naomi Christensen of Council Bluffs and many cousins.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
