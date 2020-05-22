Richard V. Sletten, 88
August 13, 1931 - May 11, 2020
Richard Vernon "Dick" Sletten, 88 of Glenwood, died May 11, 2020 at his home. Dick was born Aug. 13, 1931, in Kramer, N.D. to Richard Martin and Ferna Mae (Korman) Sletten.
Survivors include his children Rhonda (Steve) Moore of Omaha; Yvonne Sletten of Glenwood; Barbara Kimball of Carter Lake; and Kurt Sletten of Hot Springs, Ark..
Memorials may be made to Harvey T. Rimel Post #141 Glenwood American Legion in Glenwood.
Interment to be held at a later date in North Dakota.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on May 20, 2020