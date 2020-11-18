1/
Robert F. Wallace Sr.
1932 - 2020
Robert F. Wallace, Sr., 88
June 18, 1932 - November 13, 2020

Robert F. Wallace, Sr. 88 of Glenwood, formerly of Clarinda, died Nov. 13, 2020, in Council Bluffs. He was born June 18, 1932, in Clarinda, to Charles Alonzo and Helen Edna (Spargue) Wallace.
Graveside Services will be held Thurs. Nov. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Survivors include children Angela (Tim) Hagen, Cynthia Wallace, Staci Wallace, Brenda Woods (Jeff Edberg), Robert (Sherry) Wallace, Jr. all of Glenwood, Kelli Wallace (Scott McGarvey) of Council Bluffs.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
