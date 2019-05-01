Robert Goodwin, 89, of Glenwood, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital in Council Bluffs. Graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Walnut Cemetery, rural Red Oak, with Rev. Mike Steven officiating. Memorials to the . Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Goodwin, one of six children of Carl and Fay (Way) Goodwin, was born on Feb. 20, 1930, in Knoxville. He graduated from Knoxville High School in 1949. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served our country during the Korean War. On March 13, 1955, he married Elaine Norris at Red Oak. The couple was blessed with two children, Laurel and Brian. After being stationed at various naval bases on the East coast the couple moved to Red Oak in 1960. In 1972 the couple made their home in Glenwood. Robert worked for the Mills County Secondary Roads for many years.
Robert and Elaine loved to camp and travel. The couple wintered in Texas for many years. The couple enjoyed going to the casino together. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially during the holidays.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine in 2012; granddaughter, Jennifer Greene in 2013; sisters, Lorrain, Betty and Myrna and brother, Loren.
Robert is survived by his children, Laurie Gray of Malvern, and Brian Goodwin of Glenwood; grandchildren, Holly Gray of Malvern, Abbie (Demitrius) Scott of Minneapolis, Minn.: great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Weston, Heyden and Eli; brother, Charles Goodwin of Knoxville; other relatives and a host of friends.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on May 1, 2019