Robert Kauffman
1955 - 2020
Robert Kauffman, 65
April 4, 1955 - July 20, 2020

Robert Kauffman, 65, of Glenwood, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Visitation for family and friends was held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood.
Bob was born on April 4, 1955, in Lewistown, Penn., the son of Merrill and Elsie (Rown) Kauffman, Sr. He is survived by wife Ilene of Glenwood; sister, Betty E. Miller of New Bloomfield, Penn.; and brother, Sonny Kauffman of New Bloomfield, Penn.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine
Glenwood, IA 51534
712-527-5241
