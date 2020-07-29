Robert Kauffman, 65

April 4, 1955 - July 20, 2020



Robert Kauffman, 65, of Glenwood, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Visitation for family and friends was held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood.

Bob was born on April 4, 1955, in Lewistown, Penn., the son of Merrill and Elsie (Rown) Kauffman, Sr. He is survived by wife Ilene of Glenwood; sister, Betty E. Miller of New Bloomfield, Penn.; and brother, Sonny Kauffman of New Bloomfield, Penn.

