Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert R. "Bob" Kelley. View Sign

Bob was born on March 11, 1941, in Knoxville. For his kindergarten year, he attended a country school outside of Knoxville. For first through eleventh grades, he attended Carson School. In 1958 Carson and Macedonia Schools merged. Bob's was the first graduating class of Carson-Macedonia, where he met his wife, Verna. With Macedonia having 300 people and Carson around 650 at that time, he always like to say that he married Verna and moved her to the "big city."

He joined the Air Force in 1961, and in 1963 Verna and Bob were married by Bob's grandfather. They traveled with the Air Force for twenty years before moving to Glenwood, Iowa in 1981 with Bob going to work for Barton's Solvent in Council Bluffs for the next fifteen years. Before finally retiring for good in 2003, he drove a school bus for the Glenwood Schools. After that, Bob and Verna moved to Bellevue, Nebraska where they lived until recently relocating to Millard, Nebraska.

Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Zola; father, Boyd; son, Mark; sisters: Shirley, Sherry, and Delores; brothers: Norman, Jerry and Garry. He is survived by his wife, Verna; son, Brent (Michele); daughters, Christine (Jerry) and Jill; brother, Darrell; brother-in-law, Homer; sisters-in-law, Jeanne and Claudia; six granddaughters; three great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Services were Monday, April 1, at 11 a.m., at the West Center Chapel of Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuary. Graveside Service and Interment were Tuesday, April 2, at 11 a.m., in the Omaha National Cemetery with military honors by Offutt AFB Honor Guard. Memorials will be directed by the family. Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to today's Obituaries for The Opinion-Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close