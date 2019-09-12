Rodger Ralph Patrick, 93 of Tampa, Fa. formerly of Tabor, Libertyville, Ill. and Edina, Minn. and Glenwood died Sept. 5, 2019, in Tampa. He was born on Aug. 12, 1926, in Castana to Victor Hartley Patrick, Sr. and Ethel Ingard (Bergquist) Patrick.
Survivors include his children Elizabeth P. Thorpe of Orangeville, Utah; Victor (Elizabeth) Patrick of Tampa, Fla.; Andrew Patrick (Lori Pease) of Libertyville, Ill.; son-in-law Jay Shulman of Ellicott City, Md..
Visitation is Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary. Services are Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Peterson Mortuary.
Interment is in the Tabor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Tabor Historical Society, P.O. Box 584, Tabor, IA 51653.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019