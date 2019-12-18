Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rozetta Ann Burson. View Sign Service Information Peterson Mortuary 212 South Locust Street Glenwood , IA 51534 (712)-527-4805 Send Flowers Obituary

Rozetta Ann Burson, 88 of Tabor, formerly of Glenwood, passed away Dec. 9, 2019. She was born May 17, 1931, in Glenwood, to Charles Frederick and Clara Louise (Miller) Roenfeld. She was raised along with her four sisters on the family farm.

Rozetta was united in marriage to Charles Junior Burson on July 9, 1949, in Council Bluffs. To this union three children were born, Connie, Wayne and David. Charlie and Rozetta enjoyed touring on their Gold Wing motorcycle. She enjoyed gardening and being a farm wife and homemaker to her children.

Preceding Rozetta in passing were her parents, two infant sisters, three sisters Ruth, Joan and Darlene. Survivors include her husband of 70 years Charles Burson of Tabor; children Connie (Stephen) Liddell of Glenwood; Wayne Charles Burson of Glenwood; David (Donna) Burson of Tabor; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister Delores Williams of Silver City; several nieces, nephews extended relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life was Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Peterson Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Tabor Fire and Rescue.

Private interment was in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Rozetta Ann Burson, 88 of Tabor, formerly of Glenwood, passed away Dec. 9, 2019. She was born May 17, 1931, in Glenwood, to Charles Frederick and Clara Louise (Miller) Roenfeld. She was raised along with her four sisters on the family farm.Rozetta was united in marriage to Charles Junior Burson on July 9, 1949, in Council Bluffs. To this union three children were born, Connie, Wayne and David. Charlie and Rozetta enjoyed touring on their Gold Wing motorcycle. She enjoyed gardening and being a farm wife and homemaker to her children.Preceding Rozetta in passing were her parents, two infant sisters, three sisters Ruth, Joan and Darlene. Survivors include her husband of 70 years Charles Burson of Tabor; children Connie (Stephen) Liddell of Glenwood; Wayne Charles Burson of Glenwood; David (Donna) Burson of Tabor; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister Delores Williams of Silver City; several nieces, nephews extended relatives and friends.Celebration of Life was Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Peterson Mortuary.Memorials may be made to Tabor Fire and Rescue.Private interment was in the Glenwood Cemetery. Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Opinion-Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close