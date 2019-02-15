Samuel Levie Anglen, Jr., 59 of Glenwood, died at his home surrounded by his family on Feb. 9, 2019. He was born on April 1, 1959, in Council Bluffs, to Samuel Levie and Sharon Lee (Hunter) Anglen.
Survivors include his wife Carla of Glenwood; children Honey Wear (Tyler Palmer) of Glenwood; Casey Merdith of Wayne, Neb.; brother Randy (Deb) Anglen of Glenwood; Tony (Amber) Anglen; Cory Anglen (Jennifer Cobb); and son-in-law Caleb Wear.
Celebration of Life will be Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Buck Snort in Glenwood.
Interment will be at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the or the American Kidney Foundation.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Peterson Mortuary
212 South Locust Street
Glenwood, IA 51534
712-527-4805
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019