Sandra Dailey, 72
February 21, 1947 - January 24, 2020
Sandra Dailey, 72, of Glenwood passed away January 24, 2020, at her home. Sandra was born to John and Lillian M. Sheren on Feb. 21, 1947, at The Grace Hospital in Detroit, Mich. Sandra moved to California at a young age. Sandra married Raymond F. Dailey, a law enforcement officer for the City of Fullerton, Calif., and they lived in Anaheim, Calif. for over 40 years. Sandra moved to Glenwood in 2017.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Raymond F. Dailey and her youngest daughter. She is survived by one daughter, two step children, 12 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Services will be held in California.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020