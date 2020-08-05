1/
Sandra Kay Viner
1950 - 2020
Sandra K. Viner, 70
May 24, 1950 - July 29, 2020

Sandra Kay Viner, age 70, of Emerson, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Sandy was born May 24, 1950, in Mt. Carmel, Ill.
Survivors include her husband: Bud Viner of Emerson; children: Cynthia Doan of Mt. Carmel, Ill. and Scotty Doan of Bellingham, Wash.; step-children: Deborah Ann Doyle of Glenwood; Jack Viner of Olympia, WA; Connie Viner of Emerson; and Brenda Pace and husband Larry of Percival; sister: Judy Shular of Mt. Carmel, Ill.; and brother: Gary Gideon of Jacksonville, Ill.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Macedonia United Methodist Church.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel of Red Oak, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
