On Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 Scotty Oce Stephens, loving father of four children, passed away at the age of 78.
Scotty was born Dec. 11, 1940, in Hutsonville, Ill. to Edgar and Helen Stephens. He retired from the USAF as a Master Sergeant in Rapid City, S.D. in 1979. On Nov. 17,1962, he married Susan Ringler. They had three sons, Vincent (Kimberly), Michael (Kathryn) and Scott (Desiree) and one daughter Kimberly.
Scotty had many passions. He loved to edit home movies, leather stamping and anything to do with airplanes. He also loved to watch sports. It didn't matter what was on he would watch it, especially his Chicago "BEARS". He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Scotty was preceded in death by his wife Susan Stephens. He is survived by his four children Vince, Mike, Kimberly, Scott, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City, S.D. at 10:30 a.m. for visitation and remembrance, service starts at 11 a.m., burial will be right after service.
A memorial has been established to Storybook Island.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019