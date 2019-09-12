Sharon Kay "Sherry" Hayes, 80 of Council Bluffs, formerly of Silver City, died at her home Sept. 7, 2019. She was born on Feb. 13, 1939, in Glenwood, to Leo and Aileen (Boyce) May.
Survivors include her loving husband Larry L. Hayes of Council Bluffs; children Lonnie (Melinda) Hayes of Glenwood; Sue (Willie) Corrin of Neola; Sheila (Dan) Hill of Gretna, Neb.; and sister-in-law Mary May.
Visitation is Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary. Services are Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary.
Interment is in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Larry Hayes which will be forwarded to the Christian Worship Hour in Aberdeen, S.D.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019