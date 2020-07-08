1/1
Shirley Wilson
1933 - 2020
Shirley Wilson, 87
April 27, 1933 - July 2, 2020

Shirley Wilson, 87, of Glenwood passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials are directed to the memorial fund established by the family. Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Ardith Baker, one of two children of Fred and Pauline (Elliott) Baker, was born on April 27, 1933, in Glenwood. She received her education from Glenwood schools graduating in 1951. Following high school Shirley attended Occidental College in Los Angeles, Calif. where she completed her bachelor's degree. Shirley then worked at the UCLA College of Fine Arts as an assistant to the dean and retired in 1985. Following her retirement, she moved back to Glenwood.
Shirley was a member of Vine St. Bible Church, formerly the First Christian Church. She enjoyed her time in her garden, reading a good book and working on various craft projects.
Shirley is preceded in death by both her parents.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Nancy Hansen of Glenwood; nephew, Curtis Starr of Silver City; niece, Kerry Weber and her husband, Dan of Lincoln University, Penn.; other relatives and a host of friends.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
