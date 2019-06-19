Stephen Buckingham, 93, of rural Pacific Junction passed away on June 14, 2019.
Steve was born on the family farm north of Bartlett, to his parents Andrew Wayne and Nellie (Harris) Buckingham. Steve graduated from Bartlett Consolidated School District in 1943 and shortly thereafter enlisted in the Navy in April of 1944. Steve proudly served his country as a sailor aboard the USS Latimer seeing combat action in the Philippines and Okinawa. Steve returned home in 1946 after being honorably discharged and worked a few jobs in Mills County.
Steve enlisted in the Air Force Reserve and was called up for active duty during the Korean Conflict in 1951. After again serving his country, Steve and wife Lois Anne decided to make the military his career. Unbelievably, our country again found itself at war in Vietnam, and Steve answered the call, serving a tour of duty in Vietnam. Steve and his family were stationed in Puerto Rico, Michigan, Ohio, Florida and Bellevue during his military career. Steve retired from the Air Force in 1970 and began work with the Mills County Public Health Department until his final retirement in 1988.
Steve was preceded by his parents Wayne and Nellie, brother Eugene, daughter Deborah and great-granddaughter Autumn Grace. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Lois Anne, daughter Marcia Gorham, son Stephen Mark (Teresa), niece Linda Jording, nephew Jimmy Buckingham, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services were June 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Peterson Mortuary.
Interment was in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Gifts in memory of Steve may be directed to Waubonsie Cemetery or Waubonsie Church memorial fund in his name.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on June 19, 2019