Steven L. Scott, 73

January 20, 1947 - September 23, 2020



Steven L. Scott was born on Jan. 20, 1947, in Council Bluffs. He was the first of four children born to Eilene (Taylor) Scott and Lawrence "Bud" Scott. Steven lived in Council Bluffs with his family until their move to Glenwood in 1959. He graduated from Glenwood Community High School in 1965.

Steven resided in Glenwood for several years after graduating, before moving to a few cities in Colorado and Nebraska. He eventually settled in Clarinda for many years before moving to Grant City, Mo. this year.

Throughout his life he worked for an Omaha restaurant, as well as various packing plants. He eventually went back to college to earn his degree in counseling. He retired several years ago from the Clarinda Correctional Facility where he had worked as a counselor.

Anyone who knew him well in his early years, knew that he enjoyed buying and trading cars on a regular basis, as well as fixing up homes and selling them. He also was an avid cook and dabbled in genealogy.

Preceding Steven in passing were his parents, as well as various aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides of his family. Steven is survived by two sons, Erik (Missy) Scott, and Marc Scott; three sisters, Nancy (Russ) Burns, Marcia Scott, Marilyn (Dale) Clinton; two grandsons, Andrew Scott and Zachary Scott, as well as two nephews, one niece and their families; his beloved Aunt Iris, and many cousins throughout the U.S.

Price Funeral Home in Maryville, Mo. is in charge of cremation/ arrangements.

There are no services scheduled. Memorials may be made to either the Mosaic Hospice in Albany, Missouri, or to AA.

