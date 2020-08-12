1/
Tammy Terveer
1962 - 2020
Tammy Terveer, 58
February 26, 1962 - August 9, 2020

Tammy Terveer, 58 of Glenwood, died Aug. 9, 2020, at the CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood. Burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Family will direct memorials. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood in charge of arrangements.
Tammy was born on Feb. 26, 1962, in Shenandoah, the daughter of Thomas and Ramona (Meyer) Kinsley. Survived by her husband David Terveer of Glenwood; and children, Brandy Hawkins of Glenwood, Thomas (Ckalyn) Terveer of Council Bluffs and Jenna Terveer of Malvern.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
