Terry Bishop, 71 of Glenwood, died Jan. 2, 2020, at his home. Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Bloom Senior Center in Glenwood. Memorials are directed to the family. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood is in charge of arrangements.
Terry was born on July 26, 1948, in Council Bluffs, the son of Fredrick and Dorothy (Kruse) Bishop. Survived by wife Carol of Glenwood; and children, Todd Bishop of Pacific Junction, Hollee (Scott) Phares of Omaha, and Jonathan Bishop of Manhattan, N.Y.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020